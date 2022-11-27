Authorities find two bodies at Lake of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Two bodies have been found by water patrol troopers at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, troopers received a call around 2:40 p.m. Saturday requesting assistance to find two people last seen in the water at the .5 mile mark at Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers were able to find a man Saturday evening but searched for the second person. Troopers continued their search for the second person Sunday morning and were able to find the body.

The Highway Patrol will release more information about the incident Sunday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police investigate shooting incident in north Springfield
Springfield man in custody after domestic disturbance and firing gun
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield...
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

Courtesy: Cole County Sheriff's Office
Man facing multiple charges in double fatal shooting at a Jefferson City bar
SGF Xmas parade 2021
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after scoring during the second half...
Rams to face Chiefs for first time since 2018 thriller
Stubborn clouds will keep us cool today before we can warm things up once again.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drying out & staying cool today