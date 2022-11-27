Chiefs list Joe Thuney among inactives against Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be without left guard Joe Thuney during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are our inactives for #LARvsKC:

QB Shane Buechele

WR Kadarius Toney

S Juan Thornhill

DE Joshua Kaindoh

G Joe Thuney

T Geron Christian

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 27, 2022

Thuney has been as durable as any offensive lineman can be during his two seasons with the Chiefs -- and dating back to his career with the New England Patriots.

Since joining Kansas City in 2021, Thuney has played in every game. Prior to his inactive designation Sunday, he had played 100 percent of Kansas City’s offensive snaps through the Chiefs’ first 10 games of the season.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was also ruled out for the game. The Chiefs said Friday the newly-acquired offensive target would not play due to a hamstring injury suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers.

