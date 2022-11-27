Customers support businesses in the Ozarks on Small Business Saturday

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Small Business Saturday is the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, and in the Ozarks, it is strong.

The owner of Village Pottery Café, Sonya Rippy, said her business has been in Republic for 15 years. In the summer of 2022, they switched from having daily food service to mainly pottery and painting. Rippy said inflation has impacted them, but they are going strong. Rippy said they have had to adapt like many small businesses.

“A lot of changes, a lot of changes,” said Rippy.

Rippy said small businesses bring communities together.

“It’s the heartbeat of every town,” said Rippy. “It’s all about keeping local, local, and the mom-and-pop shops.

Rippy said it’s all local, from the pottery to the paint and the ingredients.

“When you just paint that ornament, that is supporting so many people,” said Rippy. “The behind-the-scenes of just that ornament that you don’t know about.”

Rippy said the business change, inflation, and going through a pandemic was rough, but coming in and seeing new faces, keeps her coming back.

“That table right there, they came in and put their daughter’s handprints into clay for her first Christmas,” said Rippy.

She said small businesses survive through their community, and their goal is for every customer to create more enjoyable experiences.

“We still hold that theory as long as people are around this table, no matter what project they’re doing, they are creating memories,” said Rippy. “That’s kind of what we’ve gone back to. So Small Business Saturday was about families from everywhere.”

