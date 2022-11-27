FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drying out & staying cool today

Good Sunday morning, everyone. We’re starting to wrap up the majority of our rain chances this morning. While we’ll wait until this afternoon to see how the rain totals fare, a good number of spots across the Ozarks saw an inch or more of rainfall through the course of the holiday weekend. We can certainly thank the storm system over St. Louis for the bulk of that rainfall that came yesterday and into early this morning. While that system continues to lift northeast away from us, a quick cold front coming in from the west will make sure we stay cool today.

Our surface map shows our current storm system lifting away from St. Louis. A quick cold front from the west will make sure we stay cool today. (KY3)

While some areas of drizzle could linger a little longer this morning, we’ll be drying out for the afternoon ahead of us. While a cold front does come through today, it won’t clear the clouds right away. So, plan on the cloudy skies sticking with us for the day.

While the rain clears out for the rest of the day, the clouds will stick around to wrap up the weekend. (KY3)

That will make sure we stay cool across much of the area today. Highs for much of the Missouri Ozarks will stay in the upper 40s this afternoon while some spots in extreme southern Missouri and northern Arkansas will see highs around 50° today.

Even with rain drying out, we'll stay cool under the clouds for today. (KY3)

Tonight, skies will begin to clear out from west to east. Depending on how fast the skies clear out and how much moisture you have on the ground, we could see some areas of patchy fog early Monday morning. Otherwise, you can see how we’ll have plenty of sunshine return for our Monday.

Aside from some possible patchy fog to watch for Monday morning, we'll see mostly sunny skies return as we head back to work and school. (KY3)

That will send highs back into the lower to middle 50 across the area. That will be right around our average high of 52°.

After a cold start, highs will return to the 50s with sunshine on Monday. (KY3)

Our next system starts to approach on Tuesday. Ahead of the upper-level low down below and a strong cold front at the surface, we’ll have highs quickly jumping into the middle 60s across the Ozarks. Plus, we’ll also have a chance for some scattered showers and maybe a couple of thunderstorms ahead of the front by late Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening.

While some rain chances are possible with Tuesday's system, that will take us from a mild Tuesday to a much colder Wednesday. (KY3)

As the colder air comes in on the backside of the upper low and the cold front, we can’t rule out a few flurries trying to mix in by early Wednesday morning. However, this one-two punch will make sure we turn much colder for Wednesday. In fact, highs around 38° Wednesday will be 14° colder than average for the middle of the week. We’ll be quick to warm back up, though, with highs in the middle 40s Thursday and back near 60° by the coming weekend.

After a cold snap on Wednesday, temperatures will climb once again by the weekend. (KY3)

Speaking of the coming weekend, we’re still watching the potential for a storm system to come our way by Saturday and early that following week. So far, we could see some scattered showers on Saturday before better rain chances try to build in on that following Sunday and Monday.

We'll trend toward mild temperatures this weekend with rain chances and another storm system to keep an eye on. (KY3)

Guidance is still trying to get a firm handle on how that system will exactly unfold, though. As long as that storm system remains in the forecast for the coming weekend, it’s something we’ll keep a close eye on over the next several days.

