FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching Tuesday’s thunderstorm chances closely

Good Sunday evening, everyone. Our rain chances and drizzle did come to an end this morning. While we did have our rain chances on Thanksgiving, yesterday and into this morning, it was good to see beneficial rain return to the Ozarks. With the average of 1.2″ in total across the area, most areas welcomed that rain with open arms. There was a short time this morning where a few spots in Barry County had some minor flooding. However, that didn’t last long as we dried out through the day.

It was nice to see the rain from Thanksgiving, Saturday & this morning leave behind some beneficial amounts. (KY3)

We now find ourselves in between storm systems. Our last system is well into parts of the Great Lakes and New England this evening. While high pressure will keep us quiet tonight & for Monday, our next cold front is to the northwest of us ready to roll on in.

Our next cold front to the northwest of us will change things up when it arrives on Tuesday. (KY3)

Through the night, building high pressure will force the clouds to start clearing out from west to east. While some in the eastern Ozarks could see some partly cloudy skies try to hold on by sunrise, most areas will see mostly clear skies as we head back to work and school in the morning. For those that clear out fast enough and have enough moisture on the ground, we could see some areas of patchy fog as the day gets started.

Skies will begin to really clear out through the overnight. Some spots that clear out fast enough could see some patchy fog develop late in the night. (KY3)

Any fog that can develop will quickly burn away through the rest of the morning hours. With returning sunshine and a returning south breeze, we’ll go from morning lows in the lower and middle 30s to afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s across the Ozarks.

After a cold morning, we'll have highs back in the 50s for our Monday afternoon. (KY3)

Tuesday is the day that our next cold front will begin to approach. I do expect partly cloudy skies to return by Tuesday morning and partly sunny skies to hold for much of the day. While we’ll be dry through much of the day, we’ll have a good southerly wind push highs briefly into the middle 60s across the area.

Ahead of the front, we'll be breezy, dry and mild for much of the day. (KY3)

Once we get into early Tuesday evening, we’ll have some moisture, lift, instability and shear fire up a broken line of scattered showers and thunderstorms for areas southeast of I-44.

With the cold front passing through, we'll watch for scattered showers & thunderstorms to develop Tuesday evening. (KY3)

By 9 o’clock, the thunderstorms should be exiting the region to our east as they become more intense. Much of the area from that point on will be dry with the wind behind the cold front bringing in much colder air.

The passing cold front will have thunderstorms exiting the far eastern & southeastern Ozarks after 9 o'clock Tuesday evening. (KY3)

We’ll keep an eye on those thunderstorms for Tuesday evening. We do have a level 1 to level 2 risk for some thunderstorms to turn severe for parts of the eastern & southeastern Ozarks. The strongest of our expected thunderstorms could be capable of high wind gusts, some large hail and some moderate to heavy pockets of rain. We still expect the greater likelihood for severe weather to stay to our east from the Missouri Bootheel down the Mississippi River covering eastern Arkansas, western Mississippi and western Tennessee.

The southeastern Ozarks is clipped by a level 1 to level 2 risk for severe weather for Tuesday evening. (KY3)

So, how cold will the air be behind Tuesday’s front? The front will drop Wednesday morning’s lows into the middle to upper 20s. Even with skies clearing out, we’ll only have highs top out in the upper 30s across the area. That will be quite a drop from Tuesday’s highs in the middle 60s and our average high of 52°. After our cold Wednesday, we will warm up once again. We’ll go from a cool Thursday with highs in the middle 40s to highs quickly returning to the upper 50s and lower 60s by the start of the coming weekend.

After a strong cold front leaves us... cold for Wednesday, we'll warm back up by the coming weekend. (KY3)

While we’ll stay dry and quiet for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, another storm system will start to take shape by the weekend. As we approach Saturday and early next week, a front will develop and stall out on top of the Ozarks. Couple that with upper-level energy coming in from a developing upper low to our west, we’ll see scattered rain chances return by Saturday and next Sunday.

With upper-level energy from the west and a developing stationary front in the Ozarks, we'll see some rain chances return by this coming Saturday and Sunday. (KY3)

Guidance is still trying to figure out how the system will play out for early next week. Current indications we have shows rain & thunderstorms sticking around with mild temperatures to start the work and school week. Colder air by Tuesday could mean a rain/snow mix before storm system clears out. We’ll continue to watch this storm system closely as we continue throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.