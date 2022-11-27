Howell County boy in serious condition after being hit by a car

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Howell County boy is in serious condition after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a person driving a Chevrolet Equinox was driving west on County Road 142, a mile and a half west of Moody, Missouri when the boy ran into the path of the Equinox and was hit around 1:45 p.m.

The 10-year-old boy from Moody was taken to a hospital in Little Rock, Ark. by helicopter.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.