Howell County man arrested and treated after incident involving knife and gasoline

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Howell County man is being treated after an incident on Thanksgiving Day where he was seen arming himself with a knife and pouring gasoline on himself.

According to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got numerous calls of a man in the roadway of County Road 8270 pouring gasoline on himself. When deputies arrived, they attempted to de-escalate the situation and the man told them he had killed other people in the home, threw various objects at deputies, armed himself with a knife, and stated he had a firearm. The man also made several statements about filling the home with gasoline and propane in an attempt to blow up and burn the home.

According to a press release, deputies requested a S.W.A.T. team for assistance. The release states that after several minutes of speaking with the man, deputies contacted the West Plains Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team. Crews from the Howell Rural Fire Department and South Howell County Ambulance were requested to respond and stage nearby. After 30 minutes the man was taken into custody without injury.

“Given the statements by the subject; the decision was made to clear the residence and ensure there were no other hostile threats or injured persons. No additional persons were located in the residence. The male subject was transported to Ozarks Healthcare by South Howell County Ambulance. Upon arrival he was treated for self-inflicted injuries and placed on a 96-hour hold for an evaluation,” the press release states.

The man is facing three charges that are pending approval from the Howell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

