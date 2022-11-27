Man charged with running over Springfield Police officer to appear in court this week

Jon Routh/Greene County Jail
Jon Routh/Greene County Jail (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The man accused of intentionally running over a Springfield Police officer is scheduled to be back in court Monday for a pre-trial conference.

Jon Routh is charged with assault and armed criminal action after he rammed his car into officer Mark Priebe in June of 2020.

Investigators say police confronted Routh on June 9, 2020 after he drove around the parking lot of the Springfield Police Department headquarters in circles. Surveillance video also captured Routh urinating on the department’s front doors.

Investigators say the video shows Officer Priebe confronting Routh, who then drove into Officer Priebe, dragging him until he hit a barrier outside the department. Another officer fired a shot at Routh’s vehicle, hitting him.

Police confiscated Routh’s cell phone after the incident. They say just two hours before the incident, he texted two people, “apparently I can’t get a job unless I loose Lillith ... I’m going to run a cop over I think.”

According to court records, Routh was previously committed to the Department of Mental Health because of incompetency to proceed. Routh underwent a mental evaluation and has since been declared competent. The case is proceeding in the Greene County Circuit Court.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in the case.

