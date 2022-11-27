Man facing multiple charges in double fatal shooting at a Jefferson City bar

Courtesy: Cole County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Cole County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - One man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after a double fatal shooting that occurred in a bar Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department, 35-year-old Damien L. Davis has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm - felon in possession.

Officers received a call of multiple shots being fired Saturday morning around 1 a.m. at J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill & Pub on High Street. When officers got to the bar, they found two people dead and immediately arrested Davis.

According to police, the investigation showed that a physical altercation occurred between Davis and one of the fatal victims identified as Corey Thames. The altercation resulted in both men drawing handguns at each other.

Both men were separated by a bar employee identified as Skyler Smock. As Smock was escorting Thames out of the building, Davis fatally shot both of them.

Once at the police station, Davis admitted to investigators that he fired the gun at Thames and unintentionally shot Smock.

Police say that based on his criminal history, Davis is prohibited from possessing a gun.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police investigate shooting incident in north Springfield
Springfield man in custody after domestic disturbance and firing gun
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield...
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
Authorities find two bodies at Lake of the Ozarks
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

Authorities find two bodies at Lake of the Ozarks
SGF Xmas parade 2021
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after scoring during the second half...
Rams to face Chiefs for first time since 2018 thriller
Stubborn clouds will keep us cool today before we can warm things up once again.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drying out & staying cool today