Rams’ McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly.

Carter sent McVay’s headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline.

Things couldn’t get much worse for him at this point. The Rams entered the game with a 3-7 record, tied with the 1987 Giants and 1999 Broncos for the worst 10-game start by a defending Super Bowl champion.

They were also riding a four-game skid, and a fifth loss Sunday would tie the Giants for the longest losing streak by a reigning champ.

The Rams were playing without quarteback Matthew Stafford, who remained in the concussion protocol, along with starting offensive linemen Ty Nsekhe and Brian Allen and wide receiver Allen Robinson II. All of them were injured.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

