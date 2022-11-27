Strafford man charged with several various sex crimes to appear in court this week

Duane Shaw.
Duane Shaw.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Strafford man charged with nearly two dozen counts of various sex crimes will appear in court Monday for a plea hearing.

70-year-old Duane Shaw is charged with ten felonies among the 22 counts, including attempted enticement of a child, child molestation, statutory sodomy, and false imprisonment.

Shaw is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a young girl from 2005-2014.

The victim, now 20 years old, says the abuse started when she was around five years old and continued until she was 13, according to court documents. The allegations include inappropriate touching and several sexual acts.

Shaw’s plea hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Springfield.

