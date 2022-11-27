Two Benton County roads to close this week for pipe work

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two roads in Benton County will be closed this week for pipe repairs.

According to MoDOT, Route V four miles east of Route M between Hastain Ave. and Globe School Ave. will be closed on Tuesday, November 28, and Route M 1.5 miles north of Missouri Route 7 will be closed on Wednesday, November 29.

MoDOT crews will be replacing collapsed pipes underneath both roads.

Below are the traffic impacts for the area:

Routes V & M CLOSED where crews are working

Drivers urged to find alternate routes

No signed detours planned

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zones

