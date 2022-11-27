Two Benton County roads to close this week for pipe work
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two roads in Benton County will be closed this week for pipe repairs.
According to MoDOT, Route V four miles east of Route M between Hastain Ave. and Globe School Ave. will be closed on Tuesday, November 28, and Route M 1.5 miles north of Missouri Route 7 will be closed on Wednesday, November 29.
MoDOT crews will be replacing collapsed pipes underneath both roads.
Below are the traffic impacts for the area:
- Routes V & M CLOSED where crews are working
- Drivers urged to find alternate routes
- No signed detours planned
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zones
