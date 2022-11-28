2 identified in Lake of the Ozarks drownings

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the victims who drowned at Lake of the Ozarks as two men from India.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Sunday that the victims were 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari.

Troopers were called at 2:40 p.m. Saturday to help search for two people in the water near Bagnell Dam. The patrol said Kelligari was in the water and began to struggle before going under. Kunta jumped into the water to try and rescue Kelligari.

One of the bodies was found about two hours later. The second body was recovered around 9 a.m. Sunday.

