Body found near a creek bed in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -Police don’t suspect foul play after a body was found near a creek bed Sunday afternoon. The body was discovered just after 2:00 in the 100 Block of North Jackson Street.
The Cedar County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation.
The victim’s name is being withheld until relatives are notified.
