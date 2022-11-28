Body found near a creek bed in El Dorado Springs, Mo.

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -Police don’t suspect foul play after a body was found near a creek bed Sunday afternoon. The body was discovered just after 2:00 in the 100 Block of North Jackson Street.

The Cedar County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

The victim’s name is being withheld until relatives are notified.

