Crash stops traffic on Campbell Ave. near Plainview Rd.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A multi-vehicle accident has stopped traffic going north and south on Campbell Ave. near Plainview Rd.

OzarksTraffic is reporting that the left northbound lane, left turn lane, and the left southbound lane of Campbell are closed because of the crash.

We will update this story with more information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.