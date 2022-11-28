Cyber Monday: How to protect your wallet and packages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Experts predict that 64% of Americans will take advantage of Cyber Monday sales this week. If you’re planning on clicking “Add to Cart” today, then you might want to keep a few tips in mind to prevent thieves and scammers from purchasing gifts that are not on your list.

Use a credit card over a debit card. If a strange purchase appears on your statement, it will be easier to dispute the charge. Many credit card companies will also issue temporary card numbers to help keep your account secure.

Always double-check websites. If the deals look too good to be true, they probably are. Check the URL at the top of your browser to be sure you are shopping on the correct website.

Don’t shop on public wi-fi. Being connected to the same network as many other people can open doors for hackers to access your personal information.

“Just some good practices to follow when you’re shopping online is to make sure you’re shopping through a trusted website,” said Springfield Police Department Public Information Officer Cris Swaters. “If it is a new seller that is new to you, make sure you do a little research online to make sure that it is a trusted seller before providing your financial information.”

If you notice a fraudulent charge, immediately report it to your bank or credit card company and freeze your accounts until the issue is resolved.

Online shopping can be fast, easy, and convenient, but with the good comes the bad. Porch pirates continue to be an issue. If you are expecting a delivery, you might take a few precautions to ensure your presents are under the tree.

Make sure your porch is well-lit. A lot of deliveries happen after dark so its essential to have your porch light and other security lights on.

Track your packages. Many shipping services offer up-to-the-minute tracking notifications. This will help you know exactly when your package is delivered so you can pick it up before someone else does.

Consider getting security cameras set up around your property. It won’t prevent thieves from trying to steal your purchases but it will help with the prosecution.

“Think about where you’re going to have your packages delivered,” said Swaters. “If you’re not going to be at home that week, make sure you have them delivered to a peel box or have your neighbors check on your house a trusted person, pick up your packages off your porch. Just make sure there’s going to be somebody there to get the things that you’ve ordered.”

Another thing you can consider is having your packages delivered to a pick-up location. Kum and Go and Walgreens are a few companies that are partnering with shipping services to ensure packages end up in the right hands.

