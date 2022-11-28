Former Boyd Elementary School in Springfield has been purchased for $200k

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been over one year since Boyd Elementary School left its original location at 1409 N. Washington and started in a whole new facility at 833 E. Division.

After a year of sitting vacant, the building has been purchased by Boyd School Redevelopment Corp. for $200,000. Springfield Public Schools says the sale was finalized on November 14.

SPS says the former Boyd building was declared as surplus property by the school board in December 2021 for the purpose of listing the property for sale.

“The sale of this property supports our efforts to be fiscally responsible and to maintain efficient operations,” explained Dr. John Mulford, deputy superintendent of operations. “Since the building is no longer needed for educational purposes, we are happy to see that it will be repurposed by new owners in a way that will benefit the midtown community.”

SPS says in October, the school board voted unanimously to sell the property to Boyd School Redevelopment Corp.

The first Boyd Elementary was a renovated house opened in 1908 and named in honor of Mary Sophia Boyd, who taught for over 41 years in Springfield. After that house burned, in 1911 a multi-story brick structure became Boyd elementary for the next 110 years in the Midtown neighborhood just north of Drury.

