Former Boyd Elementary School in Springfield has been purchased for $200k

Original Boyd Elementary School
Original Boyd Elementary School(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been over one year since Boyd Elementary School left its original location at 1409 N. Washington and started in a whole new facility at 833 E. Division.

After a year of sitting vacant, the building has been purchased by Boyd School Redevelopment Corp. for $200,000. Springfield Public Schools says the sale was finalized on November 14.

SPS says the former Boyd building was declared as surplus property by the school board in December 2021 for the purpose of listing the property for sale.

“The sale of this property supports our efforts to be fiscally responsible and to maintain efficient operations,” explained Dr. John Mulford, deputy superintendent of operations. “Since the building is no longer needed for educational purposes, we are happy to see that it will be repurposed by new owners in a way that will benefit the midtown community.”

SPS says in October, the school board voted unanimously to sell the property to Boyd School Redevelopment Corp.

The first Boyd Elementary was a renovated house opened in 1908 and named in honor of Mary Sophia Boyd, who taught for over 41 years in Springfield. After that house burned, in 1911 a multi-story brick structure became Boyd elementary for the next 110 years in the Midtown neighborhood just north of Drury.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Springfield Police investigate shooting incident in north Springfield
Springfield man in custody after domestic disturbance and firing gun
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield...
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

Artistic, award winning vegan cuisine at Millennium
Veggie Club of the Ozarks weighs in on how to enjoy the holidays with dietary restrictions
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,400+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 350+ daily new cases
FILE PHOTO. The 2022 Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas tree will be delivered on Monday,...
Christmas tree to arrive at Mo. Governor’s Mansion Monday
Howell County boy in serious condition after being hit by a car