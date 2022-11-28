Judge sentences man for deadly Ozark County shooting in July

Brian Mathew Dunaway/Ozark County Jail
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ordered issued a suspended sentence for an Ozark County man for the death of another man in July.

The judge sentenced Brian Mathew Dunaway, 42, of Theodosia, to ten years in prison, but suspending all ten years. He pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge.

Investigators say deputies responded to a home in Theodosia following a shooting report. Deputies found the victim, 27, on the floor of the house. Deputies arrested Dunaway at the home. Investigators say he admitted to consuming methamphetamine before the shooting.

Investigators say Dunaway admitted to the shooting after witnessing an assault between the victim and his girlfriend. Investigators say Dunaway claimed the man charged at him when he fired a shot.

