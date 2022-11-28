Man charged with running over Springfield Police Officer faces a judge in April

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The man accused of intentionally running over a Springfield Police officer is scheduled to be back in court in April of 2023.

Jon Routh is charged with assault and armed criminal action after he rammed his car into officer Mark Priebe in June of 2020.

We spoke to the Priebe family about the anxious waiting game for justice.

“We are afraid that if he’s out and about because he gets let out because of his mental health that he could do harm to others,” said Mark Priebe, former SPD officer. “It wasn’t just my incident and we just feel he is obviously a danger to the public.”

Investigators say police confronted Routh on June 9, 2020 after he drove around the parking lot of the Springfield Police Department headquarters in circles. Surveillance video also captured Routh urinating on the department’s front doors.

Jon Routh/Greene County Jail (KY3)

Investigators say the video shows Officer Priebe confronting Routh, who then drove into Officer Priebe, dragging him until he hit a barrier outside the department. Another officer fired a shot at Routh’s vehicle, hitting him.

According to court records, Routh was previously committed to the Department of Mental Health because of incompetency to proceed. Routh underwent a mental evaluation and has since been declared competent. The case is proceeding in the Greene County Circuit Court.

“The biggest thing is that we keep a positive attitude about it and we truly appreciate the support that people continue to give us,” said Heather Priebe, wife.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in the case. Routh will have a pre-trial conference on April 4 at 9:30 a.m.

