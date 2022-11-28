Man charged with running over Springfield Police Officer faces a judge in April

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The man accused of intentionally running over a Springfield Police officer is scheduled to be back in court in April of 2023.

Jon Routh is charged with assault and armed criminal action after he rammed his car into officer Mark Priebe in June of 2020.

We spoke to the Priebe family about the anxious waiting game for justice.

“We are afraid that if he’s out and about because he gets let out because of his mental health that he could do harm to others,” said Mark Priebe, former SPD officer. “It wasn’t just my incident and we just feel he is obviously a danger to the public.”

Investigators say police confronted Routh on June 9, 2020 after he drove around the parking lot of the Springfield Police Department headquarters in circles. Surveillance video also captured Routh urinating on the department’s front doors.

Jon Routh/Greene County Jail
Jon Routh/Greene County Jail (KY3)

Investigators say the video shows Officer Priebe confronting Routh, who then drove into Officer Priebe, dragging him until he hit a barrier outside the department. Another officer fired a shot at Routh’s vehicle, hitting him.

According to court records, Routh was previously committed to the Department of Mental Health because of incompetency to proceed. Routh underwent a mental evaluation and has since been declared competent. The case is proceeding in the Greene County Circuit Court.

“The biggest thing is that we keep a positive attitude about it and we truly appreciate the support that people continue to give us,” said Heather Priebe, wife.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in the case. Routh will have a pre-trial conference on April 4 at 9:30 a.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
Courtesy: Cole County Sheriff's Office
Man facing multiple charges in double fatal shooting at a Jefferson City bar
Howell County boy in serious condition after being hit by a car
Mgn Online
Police identify a woman’s body found near a creek bed in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Jon Routh/Greene County Jail
Man charged with running over Springfield Police officer to appear in court this week

Latest News

With sunshine and a south breeze, highs will return to the 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy and Warm Tuesday
Watching for avian flu this bird hunting season
The Missouri Water Patrol investigates drownings of two at Lake of the Ozarks.
2 identified in Lake of the Ozarks drownings
Man accused of running over Springfield Police Department officer appears before judge Monday