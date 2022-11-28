Man shot, killed neighbor over car blocking driveway, police say

Robert Salone, 40, is facing a murder charge and was denied bail, according to court records.
Robert Salone, 40, is facing a murder charge and was denied bail, according to court records.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A man shot and killed his neighbor over a parking dispute, according to an arrest report.

Christopher Allen, 33, was shot in his home Oct. 18. His neighbor, Robert Salone, 40, was arrested Nov. 22 in connection with the killing.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Allen called 911 around 12:30 p.m. that day to report that someone was shooting at him. A dispatcher heard another male in the background say “f--- enjoy it” before an apparent gunshot, the report said.

Allen was reportedly heard crying in pain saying, “He shot me! He shot me! I can’t feel my legs,” before the line went dead. Allen called back and provided his address before saying “he was dying” and the line went quiet again, the arrest report said.

Officers responded to the home and found Allen unresponsive on the floor. He was pronounced dead on scene, the report said.

Upon investigation, police found that Allen and Salone were involved in an argument over Allen’s vehicle blocking Salone’s driveway just before the shooting.

“During the argument, (Salone) went inside his residence, retrieved two handguns, exited the house, and shot and killed Allen,” the arrest report said.

Salone is facing a murder charge and was denied bail, according to court records. His next hearing was set for Tuesday.

