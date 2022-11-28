Man, woman, girl found shot to death in beds in NE Arkansas

Crime scene with bullet holes
Crime scene with bullet holes(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ark. (AP) — A man, a woman and a 12-year-old child were found shot to death in their beds Monday at a house in northeastern Arkansas, authorities said.

Killed at the home in Madison were Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and the child who was not identified, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said. The ages of the adults were not immediately released.

The relationships among the three also were not immediately released but the Forrest City School District issued a statement saying they were a family.

“The Forrest City School District is saddened at learning of the tragic loss of a FCSD student and other family members overnight,” it said.

“The district is providing administrative support and additional mental health professionals at our campuses to assist our counselors with providing mental health services to students and staff,” it said.

Deputies were performing a welfare check around 1 a.m. at the request of the mother of the woman who was killed.

The sheriff’s department described the incident as a “crime of passion” and said all the victims were shot while in their beds.

No information on any suspects was released.

The area is about 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) west of Memphis, Tennessee.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
Courtesy: Cole County Sheriff's Office
Man facing multiple charges in double fatal shooting at a Jefferson City bar
Howell County boy in serious condition after being hit by a car
Mgn Online
Police identify a woman’s body found near a creek bed in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Jon Routh/Greene County Jail
Man charged with running over Springfield Police officer to appear in court this week

Latest News

Classroom picture
Missouri treasurer announces six MOScholars educational assistance organizations for 2023
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,400+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 150+ daily new cases
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Parson says Kevin Johnson will be executed Tuesday
9,000 hens killed in Webster County after latest Missouri case of avian flu