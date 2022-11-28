Missouri treasurer announces six MOScholars educational assistance organizations for 2023

Classroom picture
Classroom picture
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Missouri K-12 students can continue receiving scholarships in 2023 through the MOScholars program through six new educational assistance organizations.

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced the six EAOs on Monday. According to a press release, an EAO is a nonprofit organization that, after approval by the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office, can receive qualified contributions from individuals and businesses to establish MOScholars scholarship accounts for qualified Missouri students.

The newly certified EAOs are:

  • ACSI Children’s Tuition Fund
  • Agudath Israel of Missouri
  • Bright Futures Fund
  • Herzog Tomorrow Foundation
  • The Missouri District of the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod
  • Today and Tomorrow Educational Foundation

The Missouri treasurer’s office can certify up to ten EAOs per year, with no more than six having their principal place of business in any of the following: Greene County, Jackson County, St. Charles County, St. Louis County, or St. Louis City.

During a Springfield news conference this summer, Fitzpatrick said the MOScholars program is important for lower-income families.

“A lot of people cannot afford to pick up and move to another school district, they can’t afford to fund a private education for their child,” Fitzpatrick said. “This is the first opportunity those families will have to receive funding in a form of a scholarship and give them the option to take their kid to a different school.”

Fitzpatrick said the program gives families options for schooling so children can find the right fit.

Since the program launched in July, nearly 1,000 Missouri students have received scholarships. All applications to be certified as an EAO were approved.

The MOSchoalrs program was passed by Missouri lawmakers in 2021 and provides state tax credits for contributions to approved, non-profit Educational Assistance Organizations (EAOs). These EAOs use the contributions to award scholarships to Missouri students with Individual Education Plans (IEPs) and students living in low-income households.

You can learn more about the MOSchoarls Program here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

