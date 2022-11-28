Neighbors are excited for Nixa’s Truman Blvd. extension project to finish

Norton Rd. will be closed on November 28, 2022 and will remain closed for the duration of the...
Norton Rd. will be closed on November 28, 2022 and will remain closed for the duration of the Truman Blvd. Extension Project. Courtesy: City of Nixa(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A significant road extension project in Nixa is closing a large part of Norton Road starting November 28. Some people will have to find alternate routes.

According to Nixa officials, Norton Road will be closed on November 28. It will remain closed until Truman Blvd. The extension project is complete. Norton will be closed from S. West Street through W. Butterfield Dr.

Nixa officials said the Truman Blvd. extension Project is underway, connecting neighborhoods and helping improve traffic flow.

Neighbors in Nixa, Herb Lunday and Angela Owen, are excited about it.

“Putting in a nice thoroughfare with sidewalks,” said Lunday. “It’s going to be wonderful.”

“I’m excited about it,” said Owen. “But obviously, with the road getting closed off, it will make our trips, our commute a little more challenging.”

Lunday and Owen said they are optimistic about the road changes, even with the construction. They said they had been living in the area for years and needed the change.

“It’ll be better for traffic, certainly more convenient,” said Lunday. “In and out of the neighborhoods, a safer route.”

“You want to grow and bring in people, so I’m excited, and I do think it was necessary,” said Owen.

The closures will be spreading throughout Norton road.

The project will cost roughly $2 million, and we don’t know when it will be completed.

Owen said the best part about the project is the sidewalks.

“Sidewalk runner, I love to walk to and from, and so when we moved here about six years ago, that was a challenge for me because there’s not a place for me to get straight downtown,” said Owen.

Truman will have sidewalks connecting State Highway 14 to West Pembrook Ave.

Nixa officials said they hope the extension will improve traffic flow and safety for everyone, and most neighbors can’t wait for the finished product.

The Truman Blvd. extension project will extend Truman Blvd. from Heather Glenn Dr. south to the intersection of Bailey Street and Livingston south to Norton Road. The city says the extension of Truman to Norton will mean Norton will be renamed, Truman.

Both Lunday and Owen hope this improves their area.

“Very pleased with the city’s decision to move forward,” said Lunday.

“It’ll be a challenge but we’re excited to see as it continues to grow and what it brings to Nixa,” said Owen.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Springfield Police investigate shooting incident in north Springfield
Springfield man in custody after domestic disturbance and firing gun
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield...
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
Artistic, award winning vegan cuisine at Millennium
Veggie Club of the Ozarks weighs in on how to enjoy the holidays with dietary restrictions
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,400+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 350+ daily new cases
FILE PHOTO. The 2022 Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas tree will be delivered on Monday,...
Christmas tree to arrive at Mo. Governor’s Mansion Monday