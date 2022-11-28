Parson says Kevin Johnson will be executed Tuesday

Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has confirmed that Kevin Johnson will be executed on Tuesday.

“Mr. Johnson has received every protection afforded by the Missouri and United States Constitutions, and Mr. Johnson’s conviction and sentence remain for his horrendous and callous crime. The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Johnson’s sentence according to the Court’s order and deliver justice,” Gov. Parson said. “The violent murder of any citizen, let alone a Missouri law enforcement officer, should be met only with the fullest punishment state law allows. Through Mr. Johnson’s own heinous actions, he stole the life of Sergeant McEntee and left a family grieving, a wife widowed, and children fatherless. Clemency will not be granted.”

Johnson was convicted of killing Kirkwood Sgt. William McEntee in July 2005. His lawyers filed appears that sought to spare his life.

Judge denies 19-year-old daughter’s request to witness Kevin Johnson execution

Last week, Johnson’s 19-year-old daughter asked a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection. Missouri law prohibits anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. The judge denied her request on Friday.

Last week, News 4 spoke with Johnson’s kindergarten and first-grade teacher, who said that while she is not opposed to the death penalty she is opposed to this execution.

“He’s been looking death in the face for months now with the date pending,” Rachel Jenness said. “He told me the other day he doesn’t really like to sleep because sleep makes him feel like he’s missing out on part of his life.”

Jenness told News 4 that she has kept in contact with Johnson. She described him as a devoted family man who admits to killing Sgt. McEntee, but has now turned his life around.

