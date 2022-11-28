Queen of Clean: DIY linen fragrance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of Clean shares this natural fragrance.

How to:

1. It’s lovely to slip into bed with a soft restful fragrance surrounding you. It’s a lovely surprise for guests in the guest room.

2. Linen sprays are expensive, but you can make your own in minutes

3. I like to use Lavender Essential Oil for its calming, relaxing benefits. You can select any essential oil you like.

4. In a small jar with a tight lid (repurpose a jelly jar or any small jar), combine...

5. 2 Tablespoons of Witch Hazel or Vodka

6. 10 drops of Essential Oil or your choice

7. Shake well to combine

8. Add 2 ounces of water to the jar and shake well for 20 or 30 seconds

9. Use a funnel to pour the mixture into a spray bottle and label it.

10. Lightly spray linens

Warnings & Cautions: Use caution around cats if using lavender. It can be toxic to cats.

Linda Says: You can find glass spray bottles on Amazon. When using oils, glass bottles are better than plastic.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.