SPS leaders ask for parents’ input on 2023-2024 calendar

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders want parents’ input in the 2023-2024 school year calendar.

The calendar committee shared two options, which are comprised of parents, teachers, principals, SPS administrators, and community representatives. Your input will help determine which calendar is presented to the SPS Board of Education on December 13 for final consideration.

Before providing your feedback, please take time to review the two calendar options and consider which one you like best. The primary difference between the two options is the length of Thanksgiving Break and Winter Break. CLICK HERE to select which option you prefer.

Option 1: Long Thanksgiving Break

School starts on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Students are out of school on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, which is election day.

Students are out of school for Thanksgiving Break Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, through Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Students are out of school for Winter Break Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, through Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23, 2024.

View Option 1 Calendar

Option 2: Long Winter Break

School starts on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Students are out of school on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, which is election day.

Students are out of school for Thanksgiving Break Wednesday, November 22, 2023, and Friday, November 24, 2023.

Students are out of school for Winter Break from Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, through Friday, Jan 5, 2024.

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23, 2024.

View Option 2 Calendar

Please note: If your child attends Boyd, Field, Rountree, or Robberson elementary schools, your school-specific calendar may differ slightly due to special programming at your school. However, the majority of your school calendar aligns with the districtwide calendar, so we would like your input on Options 1 and 2 at this time.

