Camdenton School District hosting School Bus University in order to hire more bus drivers

By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camdenton (R-3) School District plans to host a School Bus University event on Saturday.

At the event, school leaders hope to hire more bus drivers to drive routes in the community.

While the district is not struggling for drivers, they will always need more for extra routes.

“We still need substitute bus drivers. And trust me, we have plenty to do for activity trips and different things we need to do to transport our students here at Camdenton R-3,” said Tony Hatfield, Director of Transportation.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 2, in the LCTC Parking Lot.

