Chiefs-Bengals tickets in Cincinnati going as high as $8,000

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single ticket for Sunday’s highly anticipated AFC Championship rematch at Paycor Stadium is getting pricey on the secondary market.

The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) are on a roll, winning five of their last six games, as they go into their Week 13 matchup with the AFC’s top team, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2).

Not only is Sunday’s game important for Cincinnati’s playoff hopes, but one would have to imagine the Chiefs come in hoping to get a little payback for last season’s AFC Championship game.

The prices to attend the game reflect the anticipation.

Prices on secondary markets range from as low as $150 a ticket to as high as $8,198 a ticket (as of 1 p.m. Nov. 28).

SeatGeek: Cheapest ticket is $154; Most expensive is $8,198

Stubhub: Lowest ticket price is $170; Highest price per ticket is $1,080

Ticketmaster: Single ticket available for as low as $150; Most expensive is currently $1,112

Sunday’s game at Paycor Stadium kicks off at 4:25 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.