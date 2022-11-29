City of Lockwood, Mo., proposes a 12% increase on electric bills

LOCKWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Those living in Lockwood may have a surprise upcharge they were not expecting this holiday season.

Tuesday City Council will vote if they could see a 12 percent increase to their electric bill.

The mayor, Ken Snider, says it is necessary because the town is losing $1,000 a day from not increasing the rates with the increasing rate they are getting from Liberty Electric.

“We’re already paycheck to paycheck now with inflation and the cost of living and operating in our home it would be detrimental,” Adam Grisham, a resident of Lockwood, says.

He wants to know why Liberty Electric and the city are charging those who live here so much more than other places are charging customers.

“When you peel it all away, why are we paying so much? What are we paying more than Springfield? Why are we paying more than Joplin? Why are we paying more than our neighboring towns?”

This increase is not gradual. If approved, it could appear on bills as early as December.

This would mean around 15 cents per kilowatt. They believe the average bill could see a $20 increase per month. The average is about 13 cents per kilowatt in Lockwood, which is the average for Missouri.

“I’ve lost a lot of sleep over this,” Snider says. “I guess the one thing that’s kept me going is this might not be a permanent thing.”

The mayor says the city will lose $400 a day with the increase. The electric fund is running dry. Most places try to keep a 90-day supply of their electric funds. The mayor says the city is getting close to being below that.

“We can cut everything that we can,” Snider says. “But the fact is the city has to pay their electric bill. If we get to the point that we don’t have enough money to pay it. We won’t have electricity in Lockwood.”

But the people of Lockwood have been vocal againLifelongfe long resident Justin Weimer says this will hit people hard.

“A lot of elderly people live here, so they are living on a fixed income,” he says. “And inflation the way it’s been. Lots of people’s pocketbooks are really feeling it now.”

The increase comes during the holiday season.

“Some people are probably going to have to conserve what they use for Christmas because they know that increase is going to come,” Weimer says.

