New technology comes to Stone County Emergency Services 911 center

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A first of its kind in Missouri life-saving technology is now in Stone County.

Dispatchers at the Stone County Emergency Services center are able to communicate with you in a whole new way using the Prepared Live program.

“By doing videos or pictures we’re able to see not only their perception but a more accurate description,” said dispatcher Alicia Stults.

She has been an emergency dispatcher for nearly a decade. She says the new program allows her to send outgoing text messages and a live stream link that connects her to the caller via video chat.

Recently she was able to help first responders find a hunter in distress in a short amount of time.

“He was only held to his tree stand by a rope and the top of the tree stand. I was able to get in contact with him via Prepared Live. He was able to give me videos and pictures of where he was I was able to obtain an accurate location within 37 feet of where he was, she said.

“When you’re the first one to go out into that pool it can be kind of scary, said Stone County 911 Director Keith Kinnard.

He says this technology will be especially helpful during water rescues on Table Rock Lake.

“Those phones become a GPS locator. Of course, with all the technology that goes along with it, the video, being able to take the photo. This is going to help not just the public but law enforcement, first responders, everybody,” said Kinnard.

Stults said, “It’s allowing us to do our job more accurately.”

