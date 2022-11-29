No. 11 Arkansas uses late run to beat Troy

Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) celebrates after scoring against Troy during the first half...
Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) celebrates after scoring against Troy during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ricky Council scored a season-high 27 points and No. 11 Arkansas used a 17-0 run late in the second half to hold off Troy 74-61 on Monday night.

Council scored 13 of Arkansas’ final 19 points as the Razorbacks outscored Troy 19-3 in the final 6:25. The Trojans missed seven of eight during the stretch while Arkansas (6-1) made seven straight field goals.

Troy (6-2) made nine 3-pointers to maintain a lead for a bulk of the game, but went just 1 for its final 8 from deep. Arkansas countered in the paint, outscoring the Trojans 46-26.

Makhi Mitchell joined Council in double figures with 14 points while grabbing nine rebounds. Anthony Black scored 14 points for Arkansas and had eight rebounds.

Nelson Phillips led the Trojans with 22 points, 18 of which came from 3-pointers.

SMITH DEBUTS

Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr. made his debut, checking in with 14:08 in the first half. Smith is a projected lottery pick in next year’s NBA Draft, but had missed Arkansas’ first six games because of a knee injury. He didn’t score, going 0 for 2 from the field in six minutes. He didn’t play in the second half.

DAVIS TAKES LEAVE

Arkansas announced a half-hour before tip that junior guard Devo Davis would be “taking some time away from basketball,” per a statement from coach Eric Musselman. No reason was given for Davis’ leave nor was a timetable for potential return mentioned.

Davis has been a three-year starter for the Razorbacks and averaged 8.5 points in 31 minutes a game this season.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas has just three guards in its rotation with the loss of Davis, who was the team’s secondary ball-hander behind Black.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Hosts San Jose State on Saturday.

Troy: Travels Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday.

