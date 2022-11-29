Ozarks firefighters share how to festive without the fire hazard

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Christmas season is here.

Decorations make the season bright, but many hazards come with the holiday. Firefighters want you to remember a few tips when decking the halls.

First, keep candles away from anything that could burn. Half of home decoration fires start with candles. It’s also a good idea to use battery-operated flameless candles instead of traditional candles.

Next, If your Christmas lights are going out, it’s time to replace them. Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. When hanging up lights, use hooks instead of nails to prevent damaging the wires. Read the manufacturer’s instructions for how many light strands to connect to avoid overloading your outlets.

“Power strips become more common because you’re trying to plug in everything,” said Battlefield Fire Protection District Captian Chris Zoeller. “So you want to not overload the power strips and keep them out and away from everything. They will put off heat the more plugins you have in them. So you want to keep them separated, so they don’t catch anything on fire.”

Make sure to keep all decorations at least 3 feet away from any heat source. That includes stockings along the fireplace.

If you are picking out a live Christmas tree, pick one that is still very green and doesn’t have many needles falling off. Before setting the tree up, cut it off two inches from the trunk and place it in water. Make sure to water the tree daily to prevent it from drying out.

Next, place the tree at least three feet away from any heat source to prevent it from catching fire.

“Artificial trees are the best trees to have,” said Zoeller. They have a fire-resistant rating. They’re not fireproof, but they are resistant. They will catch fire under the right conditions, but they are better than a live tree. You want to be able to check your lights and your strands of lights and make sure that there are no wires showing. There are no cracks in the bulb holder where the bulb goes in.”

Another tip to remember is to turn off the tree lights before bed.

