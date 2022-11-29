Police arrest 2 students accused of social media threats in Mountain Home, Ark.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - School leaders in Mountain Home say police have arrested two students accused of posting threatening messages on social media.

The incidents happened over the Thanksgiving break.

The first incident happened after a middle school student created a hit list and posted it with a picture of a rifle. The second incident involved a high school student’s social media post with guns.

The school released this statement to parents.

MHPS Families,

We want to make you aware of two incidents that occurred over the Thanksgiving break.

First, on Thanksgiving Day, Mountain Home Public Schools was notified by MHPD that a middle school student created a hit list and shared it along with a picture of a rifle. This situation was handled completely by the police department.

The district is unaware of any names on this list or any specifics related to this situation, however, we have been notified that the student is in law enforcement custody.

The second incident occurred on Friday, November 25, when an MHHS student posted a picture on social media of himself holding two guns with a caption that read “School ready.” School personnel were made aware of this post and immediately reported it to law enforcement. This student is also in law enforcement custody.

Parents, I would encourage you to have conversations about the seriousness of these types of actions. As a school system, we will continue to take any of this type of information, investigate it, and get to the bottom of it. Even though neither of these incidents happened in school, they will both result in serious consequences within our school system and, of course, within the legal system as well.

I hope you and your families had a great break. We have just 3.5 weeks until the end of the semester, so let’s finish strong.

Dr. Jake Long, Superintendent

