Police arrest 2 students accused of social media threats in Mountain Home, Ark.

Courtesy: Mountain Home Police Department
Courtesy: Mountain Home Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - School leaders in Mountain Home say police have arrested two students accused of posting threatening messages on social media.

The incidents happened over the Thanksgiving break.

The first incident happened after a middle school student created a hit list and posted it with a picture of a rifle. The second incident involved a high school student’s social media post with guns.

The school released this statement to parents.

MHPS Families,

We want to make you aware of two incidents that occurred over the Thanksgiving break.

First, on Thanksgiving Day, Mountain Home Public Schools was notified by MHPD that a middle school student created a hit list and shared it along with a picture of a rifle. This situation was handled completely by the police department.

The district is unaware of any names on this list or any specifics related to this situation, however, we have been notified that the student is in law enforcement custody.

The second incident occurred on Friday, November 25, when an MHHS student posted a picture on social media of himself holding two guns with a caption that read “School ready.” School personnel were made aware of this post and immediately reported it to law enforcement. This student is also in law enforcement custody.

Parents, I would encourage you to have conversations about the seriousness of these types of actions. As a school system, we will continue to take any of this type of information, investigate it, and get to the bottom of it. Even though neither of these incidents happened in school, they will both result in serious consequences within our school system and, of course, within the legal system as well.

I hope you and your families had a great break. We have just 3.5 weeks until the end of the semester, so let’s finish strong.

Dr. Jake Long, Superintendent

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Detectives follow new leads surrounding two missing Howell County men
Mgn Online
Police identify a woman’s body found near a creek bed in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Crime scene with bullet holes
Man, woman, girl found shot to death in beds in NE Arkansas
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating crash where only survivor was one...
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time

Latest News

Ozarks firefighters share how to be festive without the fire hazard
Top wind speeds could exceed 40 mph in many locations today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy and Warm Tuesday
Powerful cold front hits later today
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of...
Chiefs-Bengals tickets in Cincinnati going as high as $8,000