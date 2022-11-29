Springfield City Council table 7-Brews measure, approve renaming an airport terminal after Roy Blunt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council had a busy night of discussion about a coffee shop and the renaming of an airport terminal Monday. Below is a breakdown of the top measures and where they stand.

7-Brew Coffee drive-thru development

Council members discussed traffic impact concerns for the development for nearly 45 minutes.

The main concern amongst the members was the volume of traffic using Jefferson Ave. and Roanoke Ave. for the business and for residents who lived on those streets.

City officials shared stats from other 7-Brew locations stating that within any day of operation, the locations have seen up to 776 cars from open to close with the highest volume of 82 cars around 11 a.m. One city official said that would not worsen the existing traffic on Sunshine.

Zone 4 council member Matthew Simpson motioned to table the discussion about the coffee shop to December 12 with directions for city staff to talk with the owners of the 7-Brew location about left-in and left-out traffic on Jefferson.

The motion passed with only council members Schilling, Hosmer, and Ollis against the motion. Council member Horton was not in attendance.

Renaming Midfield Terminal after Senator Roy Blunt

As a sponsor of the bill, Mayor Ken McClure stepped down from his seat on the council and walked to the podium to introduce a measure to rename a terminal at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

The terminal will now be named Roy Blunt Terminal in honor of his service in politics in the state of Missouri.

“Senator Blunt has a long legacy of outstanding public service that has benefitted the community greatly,” said Mayor Ken McClure. “Throughout his long political career, he has been a strong advocate for investment in and improvement to our nation’s transportation infrastructure; especially in interstate highways, public transit systems, freight rail, and airports. He has always fought for this region, and his ability to secure funding on everything from roadways to mental health treatment to innovation and entrepreneurship, just to name a few, will be a part of his legacy.”

The measure passed.

According to a press release , a public ceremony to celebrate the name change will be held on Friday, December 16.

City Council also approved a permit that will allow a car wash at 600 S. Glenstone where there was a former Arvest Bank location.

It was also announced that 2,000 people attended the Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony at Park Central Square on November 19.

