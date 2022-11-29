Springfield Public Schools School Board reviewing $220 million bond proposal for April ballot

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools School Board will address a $220 million proposal for improvements.

School leaders call it “phase two” of the plan to improve school buildings. The Community Task Force will share the proposal at the board meeting Tuesday night. The task force has been working on this plan for months. It asked for the bond to be put on April’s ballot.

According to the current ballot language, the task force recommended building a new Pipkin and Reed Academy, renovating Pershing, and doing safety upgrades at several schools, including storm shelters and security upgrades.

“The needs of the district go way above $220 million, but we don’t want to have to ask voters for a tax increase,” said Dr. John Mulford, Deputy Superintendent. “The money will fund those projects, and it gives us a little bit of cushioning in case pricing comes in higher than anticipated.”

One of the task force members says the $220 million plan will not mean a tax increase but extend the current 73 cent levy another four years if approved.

The school board will vote on the plan on December 13. If you want to share your thoughts with school board leaders, you can still sign up to speak at that meeting.

For a copy of the current ballot language and proposal, click HERE.

