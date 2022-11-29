University of Missouri Extension office breaks ground on new livestock facility in Mount Vernon, Mo.

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Construction begins on a new facility focused on agricultural research in Mount Vernon.

Leaders with the University of Missouri Extension broke ground on what will soon be a livestock handling site. The MU Extension and the University of Missouri College of Agriculture will fund the $400,000 project.

Organizers say the facility will allow researchers to study cattle better and help ranchers.

“What it allows us to do is, in this case, demonstrate all kinds of things about the animal that you can’t do just going out in a pasture,” said Marshall Stewart of the MU Extension Office. “You want to be able to bring them in and handle them in a humane way, keep the animal safe and the people safe at the same time as you’re handling it, and show a lot of things about the animal in particular different breeds.”

Organizers say the facility should become operational in the summer of next year.

