Victim Center gives tips on spotting domestic violence during the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While the holidays can be a time of warm family moments, that’s not the case for everyone.

In a Facebook post, the Springfield Police Department outlined four separate calls of domestic violence. Each one resulted in arrests this Thanksgiving weekend.

Brandi Bartel, executive director of the Victim’s Center said situations like these are all too common, especially during the holidays. She says it’s especially important to watch for signs of abuse during the holidays.

“Well, some of the indicators that somebody’s you know, maybe in an abusive relationship are things like isolation, and being withdrawn from the family or activities that they normally would have participated in,” said Bartel.

She says while there can be feelings of obligation to get together with friends or family, you can always take a year off and explain to your friends and family that you can’t attend this year’s festivities.

Bartel says if your friend or family member confides in you and tells you about the abuse they’re facing, it’s crucial to understand leaving that situation is a process.

“Because of all the barriers involved and the very real threat of violence or potentially death in some situations, people should not just say, walk out the door, immediately,” said Bartel. “There needs to be a safety plan put in place.”

Remember if you’re in a situation or believe a family member or friend is in an abusive situation you can always call the Victim Center’s 24-hour hotline at 800.799.SAFE (7233)

