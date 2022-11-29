Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds.

Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.

A list of locations that sell these passes can be found at https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/pickup-passlocations.htm?s, or you can visit the https://store.usgs.gov/recreational-passes to buy them online. Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will continue offering the free federal passes with appropriate documentation: Access (permanent disability), Fourth Grade (4th grade students), Military Annual (current service members), Military Lifetime (Gold Star families and veterans) passes for 2023 and beyond.

This change will not affect the hours the park is open to the public or the programming. Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Visitor Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week. Park grounds are currently open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (November 1 – March 14). The park will be closed on December 25, and January 1.

Please call the park at 417-732-2662 for more information or check the park website and Facebook page for updates at www.nps.gov/wicr and https://www.facebook.com/Wilsons-Creek-National-Battlefield140802912626881/.

Administered by the National Park Service, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield preserves the site of the first major battle of the Civil War in the West. The Confederate victory on August 10, 1861, focused greater national attention on the war in Missouri, leading to greater federal military action. Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield is located 10 miles southwest of Springfield, Missouri, at the intersection of State Highway ZZ and Farm Road 182.

