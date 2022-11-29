On Your Side: Medicare and Marketplace enrollment event

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Got health insurance questions?

On Thursday, December 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Library Center, you can get help with Medicare or Marketplace enrollment from workers at Senior Age.

They don’t get a commission on this. Navigators are paid through a grant. This is by appointment.

Call 417-868-9551 or 840-2573 to make an appointment.

If you call and the spots are full, organizers say they’ll host another enrollment event soon. Plan for your appointment to take about an hour.

Even if you’re happy with your current Medicare or Marketplace plan, experts say at least update your application.

“Just going in and updating their application, we are seeing people save as much as $177 per month,” said Treva Warrick with Senior Age. “There are new plans out there. Even if they make no changes, updating their application will still benefit them.”

