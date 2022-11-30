Anderson, Pineville men killed, injured in shooting

Deadly shooting
Deadly shooting(KY3)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS (KY3) - Police responded to a residence at 2400 Lincoln Avenue for a report of a shooting on Monday.

Officers began lifesaving measures but two men, Jeremy Murphy (47, Anderson, Mo) and Craig Guinn (59, Pineville, Mo) died at the scene. Seth Guinn (27, Pineville, Mo) was taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo and remains in critical condition.

The suspect in this case has been identified as Kyle Butts (41, Independence, Mo). Butts was seen by officers walking in the area and he was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

The bodies of Murphy and Guinn have been turned over to the Cherokee County Coroner pending Autopsy later this week.

