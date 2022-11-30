City of Wheatland, Mo., receiving more than $960,000 in ARPA money for wastewater improvements

WHEATLAND, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Wheatland will receive more than $960,000 to fix its wastewater systems.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“This was a grant for improvements to our wastewater system. We’re going to fix some of our I & I and upgrade our lift stations and replace and repair some sewer lines,” said Sonia Kennedy, City Clerk.

According to Kennedy, the upgrades are long overdue.

“A lot of our manholes have sunk into the ground. So we need to put risers on them. A lot of them, you know, rainwater gets in, they’ve just settled and seeped and cracked. And so we’re going to replace and repair a lot of those to kind of get rid of a lot of the rainwater that’s getting in, so we’re not treating it,” said Kennedy.

Cities applied for the grant earlier this year.

“We applied in February. And we hadn’t heard anything for a while. And so we kind of thought, well, maybe we’re not going to get the money this time. But apparently, it took a long time for them to decide because they had a lot of communities apply for the money,” said Kennedy.

She says it will remove a burden from other things in the budget.

“Going to allow us to spend our other money, our general revenue, and other places, and it’s just going to take a lot of burden off of the residents, and it’s just going to take a lot of the strain off of the city having to replace a lot of this out of our pockets,” said Kennedy.

