City of Wheatland, Mo., receiving more than $960,000 in ARPA money for wastewater improvements

By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATLAND, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Wheatland will receive more than $960,000 to fix its wastewater systems.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“This was a grant for improvements to our wastewater system. We’re going to fix some of our I & I and upgrade our lift stations and replace and repair some sewer lines,” said Sonia Kennedy, City Clerk.

According to Kennedy, the upgrades are long overdue.

“A lot of our manholes have sunk into the ground. So we need to put risers on them. A lot of them, you know, rainwater gets in, they’ve just settled and seeped and cracked. And so we’re going to replace and repair a lot of those to kind of get rid of a lot of the rainwater that’s getting in, so we’re not treating it,” said Kennedy.

Cities applied for the grant earlier this year.

“We applied in February. And we hadn’t heard anything for a while. And so we kind of thought, well, maybe we’re not going to get the money this time. But apparently, it took a long time for them to decide because they had a lot of communities apply for the money,” said Kennedy.

She says it will remove a burden from other things in the budget.

“Going to allow us to spend our other money, our general revenue, and other places, and it’s just going to take a lot of burden off of the residents, and it’s just going to take a lot of the strain off of the city having to replace a lot of this out of our pockets,” said Kennedy.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Detectives follow new leads surrounding two missing Howell County men
QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 39-yard touchdown reception ahead of...
NFL flexes upcoming Kansas Chiefs game off of Sunday Night Football
Firefighters locate body in burning home in Monett, Mo.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating crash where only survivor was one...
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash

Latest News

Morning wind chills will be in the teens, but the warmest readings today will be in the 30s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind Machine Cranking Up
Nonprofit breaks ground on Eden Village 3 in Springfield, Mo.
Police following leads after an armed robbery at McDonalds in Aurora, Mo.
Lack of humidity can lead to cracked hardwood floors
EXPERTS SAY: Lack of indoor humidity can lead to issues with your health and home