CRIME STOPPERS: Be on the lookout for this Greene County sex offender

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tracy Edward Major, 46 Warrant: Failure to register as sex offender (Springfield Police Department)

The Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers want to warn the public of a Greene County fugitive and sex offender. 46-year-old Tracy Edward Major is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, and living within 1,000 feet of a school, or child care facility. He pleaded guilty to child molestation in 2010.

Court records show Major has lived in Springfield and Republic. Investigators say he may also be in the Rogersville area. Major has flames tattooed on his right shoulder and an eagle. Springfield police say he also has a skull with fangs tattooed on his left forearm.

If you’ve seen this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest.

