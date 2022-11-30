CRIME STOPPERS: Be on the lookout for this Greene County sex offender

Investigators say Tracy Edward Major could be in the Springfield, Republic and Rogersville areas.
By Maria Neider
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tracy Edward Major, 46 Warrant: Failure to register as sex offender
Tracy Edward Major, 46 Warrant: Failure to register as sex offender(Springfield Police Department)

The Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers want to warn the public of a Greene County fugitive and sex offender. 46-year-old Tracy Edward Major is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, and living within 1,000 feet of a school, or child care facility. He pleaded guilty to child molestation in 2010.

Court records show Major has lived in Springfield and Republic. Investigators say he may also be in the Rogersville area. Major has flames tattooed on his right shoulder and an eagle. Springfield police say he also has a skull with fangs tattooed on his left forearm.

If you’ve seen this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Detectives follow new leads surrounding two missing Howell County men
Mgn Online
Police identify a woman’s body found near a creek bed in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating crash where only survivor was one...
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash
Crime scene with bullet holes
Man, woman, girl found shot to death in beds in NE Arkansas
QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III

Latest News

As we transition back to everyday life following the pandemic, a triple threat of RSV,...
Flu cases increasing across the Ozarks
vacant building
Sparta, Mo., leaders looking to transform former bank building to revitalize its downtown area
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 39-yard touchdown reception ahead of...
NFL flexes upcoming Kansas Chiefs game off of Sunday Night Football
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Missouri man put to death for killing police officer in 2005