Dallas County Sheriff's Office searching for owners of stolen property

Courtesy: Dallas County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Dallas County Sheriff's Office(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owners of property tossed out of a vehicle during a pursuit.

Officers pursued a white Chevy Malibu on Tuesday. Investigators say the suspect threw out several items, including a compressor and a floor jack, during the pursuit.

If you have information about the property owner, please call the sheriff’s office at 417-345-2441.

