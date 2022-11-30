Dallas County Sheriff’s Office searching for owners of stolen property

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owners of property tossed out of a vehicle during a pursuit.

Officers pursued a white Chevy Malibu on Tuesday. Investigators say the suspect threw out several items, including a compressor and a floor jack, during the pursuit.

If you have information about the property owner, please call the sheriff’s office at 417-345-2441.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.