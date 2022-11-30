Ex-student minister at Strafford, Mo., church pleads guilty to sex crimes with minor

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a former student minister at First Baptist Church in Strafford after pleading guilty to inappropriate sexual behavior with a minor.

Jeff Taylor, 46, a now-fired student minister at the First Baptist Church in Strafford, faced seven felony counts ranging from statutory sodomy to rape after being accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with a minor since she was 11 years old. A judge sentenced him to nine years in prison.

Investigators say law enforcement was made aware of the circumstances in 2020 after the then 19-year-old girl at the time came forward. Investigators say the sexual relationship went on for years and became more intimate when the girl became a teenager.

