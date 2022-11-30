EXPERTS SAY: Lack of indoor humidity can lead to issues with your health and home

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s that time of year again when humidity is nowhere to be found, both outside and inside your home.

Experts say that could harm wooden surfaces inside your home and your personal health.

“Wood might start to crack or buckle,” Trevor O’Bryan with Larson Heating Air and Plumbing explained how wooden surfaces respond to changes in humidity throughout the year, “wood is constantly expanding and contracting, and with that, it’s sucking in moisture. When there’s no moisture in the air, it’s going to dry out -it’s kind of like a sponge, they will start to shrink up, and that’s when you’ll notice it buckling or you might notice it warping or cracking.”

He recommends installing a humidifier into your HVAC system and keeping the humidity at a steady 40-50% through the cold, dry months.

This will help not only your home but your body as well.

“If your nose is cold, dry then those white blood cells can’t get in there as well, they can’t provide protection as well, so it does make your body work harder to kill the bacteria that may wind up in your nose, or viruses, either one,” said Dr. Ron Evans of Citizens Memorial Hospital.

Nose bleeds, cracked, dry skin, and a diminished immune system are especially present this time of year. Dry air is the main culprit of these symptoms.

“Especially for people with some underlying medical conditions such as asthma or allergies, and that can really flare up. I think for those people especially, it’s helpful to make sure you’re using a humidifier in your home, and if you’re using a humidifier, make sure you clean it on a regular basis,” explained Dr. Evans.

Whether it’s a plug-in humidifier or one installed in your HVAC system, cleaning them regularly is essential to avoid mold or bacteria growth.

If you decide to have someone install a house humidifier, O’Bryan said it only takes a few hours to install. He explained if you’ve invested in hardwood floors, not keeping up with the changing humidity can cost a lot more in the long run.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Detectives follow new leads surrounding two missing Howell County men
QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 39-yard touchdown reception ahead of...
NFL flexes upcoming Kansas Chiefs game off of Sunday Night Football
Firefighters locate body in burning home in Monett, Mo.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating crash where only survivor was one...
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash

Latest News

Morning wind chills will be in the teens, but the warmest readings today will be in the 30s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind Machine Cranking Up
Nonprofit breaks ground on Eden Village 3 in Springfield, Mo.
Police following leads after an armed robbery at McDonalds in Aurora, Mo.
City of Wheatland, Mo.
City of Wheatland, Mo., receiving more than $960,000 in ARPA money for wastewater improvements