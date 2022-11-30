Firefighters locate body in burning home in Monett, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department reports firefighters discovered a body in a burning home.

Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found a man dead in the basement of the home.

Investigators say the identity of the victim is not known at this time. Anyone with information regarding the fire, contact the Monett Police Department Investigations Unit at 417-235-4241 or The Barry County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-635-TIPS (8477).

The Monett Fire Department, Monett Police Department, and the Missouri State Fire Marshalls Office are jointly investigating the case.

