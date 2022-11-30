Flu cases increasing across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Counties in the Ozarks are feeling this flu season.

The Texas County Health Department has seen over a 150% increase in flu cases over the last two weeks; nearly a quarter of those cases are kids.

“My staff has said we have seen higher numbers of the flu and flu-like symptoms,” said ER director for Texas County Memorial Hospital, Chantel Garrison. “I do know we have at least six or seven, even in there now, that are flu-like symptoms that we are testing for the flu. "

But when kids get sick, it’s hard on parents like single mother Hailee Robison from Taney county. Her son had the flu and spread it to her daughter. She says it’s hard to see her kids so sick as a parent.

“It’s honestly the most heart hurt hurting, sorry, spot because, you know, they’re throwing up there, you know, they can’t help it,” said Robison. “They’re crying, you know. I can’t help them besides giving them water and giving them love. And now I started to seem like I was kind of feeling groggy and tired. So maybe it’s passing along to me today.”

It’s no different in Dallas County. The superintendent of Dallas County Schools said they are practicing the COVID-19-era disinfecting with a new emphasis because of the high flu numbers. In a statement, he says, “our staff, especially the custodial staff learned a great deal during the pandemic, and they continue to use those enhanced cleaning practices.”

Garrison added that parents should be especially vigilant because kids can tolerate more.

“it’s going to be a lot of hygiene and trying not trying to get kids not share everything and use Kleenex and of course covering their hands and mouths when they cough and sneeze and then immediately washing their hands.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.