The Gathering Tree breaks ground on Eden Village 3

Homelessness continues to be an issue in Springfield but one nonprofit is taking a step toward providing shelter.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield nonprofit is taking a step toward providing shelter for the homeless.

The Gathering Tree will break ground on Eden Village 3 on Wednesday. Eden Village has two existing communities, one on Division Street and the other on Bower Street. This new development will look a little different than the other two villages. Eden Village 3 will have 24 modular duplexes. The L-shaped buildings will help create community while offering some privacy to the residents.

“Springfield has a 21% poverty rate, and affordable housing is not affordable for the lowest levels of poverty, so people find themselves without shelter, and Eden Village provides that affordable housing,” said Chief Visionary Officer of Eden Village Nate Schlueter. “It’s $325 a month utilities included no deposit, so it’s there for the people that need it the most, and they can live there for the rest of their lives.”

The tiny homes will have a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living space. Officials say they are excited to move in this direction and be one step closer to ensuring no one sleeps outside.

“Eden village and the gathering tree are laser-focused on permanent supportive housing to permanently end homelessness for people on the streets year in and year out in our city,” said Schlueter. “But I think we’re all working together towards a common purpose and various ways.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 2419 High Street at 11 a.m.

