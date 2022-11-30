Ja’Marr Chase feels ‘good,’ preparing to play against Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks to the sideline during an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks to the sideline during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jared Goffinet and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase says he feels good and is preparing to play against the AFC’s top team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chase told the media Wednesday he has been recovering from a hairline hip fracture.

The injury, which he suffered in Cincinnati’s win against the New Orleans Saints, has sidelined him for the Bengals’ last four games. He played against the Atlanta Falcons the week after the Saints game.

There was hope the second-year wide receiver was going to make his return in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans.

Chase explained that he told Head Coach Zac Taylor that he didn’t feel comfortable enough to return to the field in Nashville.

Without the young star, the Bengals took down the Titans to pick up their third win in four games with Chase on the sideline.

When he does return to the field, Chase says he has no doubt he will still be the explosive playmaker that defenses have come to fear.

