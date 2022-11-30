Lawrence County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple as murder-suicide

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a couple as a murder-suicide.

Deputies found a man’s and woman’s bodies in a home about a mile west of Miller on Tuesday.

Investigators asked the medical examiner to determine the cause of death. Investigators have not released the names of the victims.

