Lawrence County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple as murder-suicide
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a couple as a murder-suicide.
Deputies found a man’s and woman’s bodies in a home about a mile west of Miller on Tuesday.
Investigators asked the medical examiner to determine the cause of death. Investigators have not released the names of the victims.
